January 26, 2017 - 28 Tevet 5777
Bar mitzvah boy donates musical instruments to hospital
Remembering a hellish year in Auschwitz
UCC teacher creates non-denominational Holocaust tour
Michael Landsberg talks depression on Bell Let’s Talk Day
Ontario kosher chicken delay ruffles community feathers
What summers working construction taught me about youth in care
What to say (and not to say) to a divorcee
A new pharaoh rises, and it’s Donald Trump
Addiction is undeniably a Jewish problem, too – So how do we confront it?
Bernie Farber: Rabbi Hier to pray for Jews at Trump inauguration disgraceful
The Shabbat Table: Cooking with your kids
The Shabbat Table: Creative Kosher Classics
The eternal question: Montreal or New York Bagels?
THE SHABBAT TABLE: SLOW COOKER FAMILY FAVOURITES
The Shabbat Table: good food with friends on the challah-days
The Jews of Santa Maria di Leuca
Mural at Baycrest makes old feel young again
The books that got away: Leonard Cohen in the ’70s
Jews in Salonica, Jews in Shanghai: Book reviews
New Israeli show Fauda is gripping, gritty and sexy
Prof organizes reunion of Gibraltar Camp in Jamaica
Jewish history seen in a positive light in Philadelphia
Galapagos feels like Eden
Old goodbyes and new beginnings
The Digital Genizah
The CJN Prize for Young Writers Contest (closed)
JEWISH MUSIC WEEK 2016 (closed)
British Yiddish and Kiddush Contest (Closed)
Mensch on a Bench Contest (Closed)
Sleeping Beauty on Ice Contest (closed)
Toronto Chanukah Greetings
Montreal Chanukah Greetings
Celebrations
Weddings ETC
Rosh Hashanah Greetings
Élie Abitbol un grand leader rassembleur
Le PQ courtise les communautés culturelles
‘La Conférence de Paris va exacerber la haine d’Israël’
Des entrepreneurs sépharades très inspirants
Une entrevue avec l’Ambassadeur Yehuda Lancry
Schitt’s Creek is classic Jewish fish-out-of-water tale
Michael Fraiman
-
January 25, 2017
0
Michael Landsberg talks depression on Bell Let’s Talk Day
Susan Minuk
-
January 25, 2017
1
Ontario kosher chicken delay ruffles community feathers
Paul Lungen, Staff Reporter
-
January 24, 2017
1
Your daily spiel for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Jodie Shupac, Online Editor
-
January 25, 2017
0
A chicken in every pot (but late), Michael Landsberg talks depression, Israeli soldiers smoke too much and Algemeiner reporter says New York Times worse than Al Jazeera on Israel coverage.
The Jews of Santa Maria di Leuca
Ron Csillag
-
January 23, 2017
0
A Toronto interior design consultant is among a small group of Jews who were born in this small Italian town, featured in the film Shores of Light
Prof organizes reunion of Gibraltar Camp in Jamaica
Kathryn Kates
-
January 22, 2017
0
Diana Cooper-Clark brought together survivors and families of Jews who were evacuated from Europe to the camp in Jamaica
Bar mitzvah boy donates musical instruments to hospital
Shlomo Kapustin
-
January 25, 2017
0
For his bar mitzvah, Daniel Rubinoff donated $1,000 worth of musical instruments to Toronto’s Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.
Remembering a hellish year in Auschwitz
January 25, 2017
UCC teacher creates non-denominational Holocaust tour
January 25, 2017
Trump calls phone call with Netanyahu ‘very nice’
January 23, 2017
Two Jews of colour make U.S. ‘Faith Leaders to Watch’ list
January 20, 2017
What summers working construction taught me about youth in care
Sheldon Howard
-
January 24, 2017
1
What to say (and not to say) to a divorcee
January 19, 2017
A new pharaoh rises, and it’s Donald Trump
January 18, 2017
Addiction is undeniably a Jewish problem, too – So how do...
January 12, 2017
Jewish history seen in a positive light in Philadelphia
Michael Stavsky
-
January 17, 2017
1
Galapagos feels like Eden
January 15, 2017
Old goodbyes and new beginnings
January 12, 2017
The Digital Genizah
December 29, 2016
Mural at Baycrest makes old feel young again
Jodie Shupac, Online Editor
-
January 20, 2017
0
The Intergenerational Mural Project, installed at Baycrest, united all sections of the facility, as well as young people in the community.
The books that got away: Leonard Cohen in the ’70s
January 20, 2017
Jews in Salonica, Jews in Shanghai: Book reviews
January 19, 2017
New Israeli show Fauda is gripping, gritty and sexy
January 18, 2017
A Canadian artist’s Negev collection
January 14, 2017
The award-winning Canadian Jewish News (CJN) is Canada’s largest, weekly Jewish newspaper with an audited circulation of nearly 32,000 and read by more than 100,000 people each week.
