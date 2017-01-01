CLOSE
News
Business
Canada
International
Israel
Sports
Perspectives
Ideas
Letters
Opinions
Food
Culture
Books and Authors
Entertainment
The Arts
Living Jewish
Ask Ella
Health
Jewish Learning
Travel
Events
Contests
Supplements
Français
Member Centre / Subscribe (eCJN)
Subscribe / Member Centre (eCJN)
Newsletter
FaceBook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
January 1, 2017 - 3 Tevet 5777
News
Canada unlikely to follow a U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem, observers say
Holocaust survivors urge world to intervene in Aleppo
Why some Jews struggle during the holidays
El Al plane air scare ends with safe return to Toronto
Cantor loses 100 lbs, raises money for charity
All
Business
Canada
International
Israel
Sports
Perspectives
Decoding BDS’ carefully constructed ambiguity
The true meaning of Christmas for North American Jews
The many lessons of Chanukah
Will Trump Be ‘Good for Israel?’
When it comes to success in tech, we should learn from Israel
All
Ideas
Letters
Opinions
Food
The Shabbat Table: good food with friends on the challah-days
The Shabbat Table: Retro recipes for your grandma
The Baker In Me: a baking bible
Why latkes? It’s a tradition!
The Shabbat Table: Soup’s on!
Culture
Designer makes her mark with plus-size clothing
Book helps readers learn the facts about Israel’s history
Leonard Cohen memorabilia auction raises funds for Maimonides
Globetrotter chases one-of-a-kind adventures
Playwright wins Quebec award for new work
All
Books and Authors
Entertainment
The Arts
Living Jewish
For the Love of Latkes
The high-flying bootlegger and builder of the 1920s
Canadian Magen David Adom celebrates 40th anniversary
Parents enthusiastic about PJ Library
Henri Lustiger Thaler: Survivors’ descendants reshape the narrative of the Shoah
All
Ask Ella
Health
Jewish Learning
Travel
Events
The CJN Prize for Young Writers Contest
JEWISH MUSIC WEEK 2016 (closed)
British Yiddish and Kiddush Contest (Closed)
Mensch on a Bench Contest (Closed)
Sleeping Beauty on Ice Contest (closed)
All
Contests
Supplements
Toronto Chanukah Greetings
Montreal Chanukah Greetings
Celebrations
Weddings ETC
Rosh Hashanah Greetings
Français
Une entrevue avec l’Ambassadeur Yehuda Lancry
Joseph Elfassi publie son premier roman
Une entrevue avec le chercheur Yoshua Bengio
La Communauté sépharade table sur le vivre ensemble
Donald Trump le premier choix de Netanyahou?
Member Centre / Subscribe (eCJN)
Canada unlikely to follow a U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem, observers say
Ron Csillag
-
December 23, 2016
3
Why some Jews struggle during the holidays
Jodie Shupac, Staff Reporter
-
December 22, 2016
2
Cantor loses 100 lbs, raises money for charity
Sheri Shefa, Staff Reporter
-
December 21, 2016
0
Trending
The Shabbat Table: good food with friends on the challah-days
Norene Gilletz
-
December 23, 2016
0
Chanukah celebrations started earlier this year, because many people are out of town for winter break. Here are some great recipes to feed a large crowd.
Holocaust survivors urge world to intervene in Aleppo
Sheri Shefa, Staff Reporter
-
December 22, 2016
1
Five Holocaust survivors joined Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies president and CEO Avi Benlolo to call on the international community to put an end to atrocities in Aleppo
Designer makes her mark with plus-size clothing
Amy Grief
-
December 21, 2016
0
Toronto-born designer launches plus-size clothing line
News
El Al plane air scare ends with safe return to Toronto
CJN Staff
-
December 22, 2016
0
An El Al flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing 50 minutes after takeoff after an engine fire forced it to return to Pearson airport Dec. 20
Holocaust education motion passes at Ryerson University
December 20, 2016
Negative feeling about Jews, Muslims highest in Quebec: poll
December 20, 2016
Integrity watchdog to probe councillor who posted anti-Semitic tweet
December 20, 2016
Elections official raps Montreal for removing anti-Israel posters
December 20, 2016
Load more
Perspectives
Decoding BDS’ carefully constructed ambiguity
David Gruber
-
December 21, 2016
1
The true meaning of Christmas for North American Jews
December 21, 2016
The many lessons of Chanukah
December 21, 2016
Will Trump Be ‘Good for Israel?’
December 21, 2016
Living Jewish
For the Love of Latkes
Mark Mietkiewicz
-
December 19, 2016
0
The high-flying bootlegger and builder of the 1920s
December 18, 2016
Canadian Magen David Adom celebrates 40th anniversary
December 15, 2016
Parents enthusiastic about PJ Library
December 14, 2016
Culture
Book helps readers learn the facts about Israel’s history
Mordechai Ben-Dat
-
December 20, 2016
0
Daniel Gordis's book provides a chronological, panoramic timeline of Israel
Leonard Cohen memorabilia auction raises funds for Maimonides
December 19, 2016
Globetrotter chases one-of-a-kind adventures
December 19, 2016
Playwright wins Quebec award for new work
December 16, 2016
Drummer carves her niche in heavy metal rock world
December 15, 2016
Load more
Shabbat Times
Toronto
Montreal
Other
+ Vancouver
+ Ottawa
+ Winnipeg
+ Calgary
+ Halifax
Featured Video
Local Businesses
Search Businesses
Featured Businesses
Loading...
Business Name
address
Location, ST |
website.com
Add Your Business
LOCAL ATTRACTIONS
Côte Saint-Luc Bars
Restaurants
Beauty Salons
Entertainment in Côte Saint-Luc
Doctors
Medical Specialists
Contractors
Construction
Education in Côte Saint-Luc
Lawn Services
Lawyers in Côte Saint-Luc
Shopping in Côte Saint-Luc
Travel to Côte Saint-Luc
Tanning in Côte Saint-Luc
Used Cars in Côte Saint-Luc
Wedding Services
The award-winning Canadian Jewish News (CJN) is Canada’s largest, weekly Jewish newspaper with an audited circulation of nearly 32,000 and read by more than 100,000 people each week.
© Copyright 2016 Canadian Jewish News
Home
Comments Policy
Community Links
Contact Us
Media Kit
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Admin
Week in Review...
Comes Right to You
Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter
Sign Up
Email
Name
This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.
X