February 5, 2017 - 9 Shvat 5777
Demonstrators brave cold to show support for mosque
Jews stand with Muslim neighbours at Montreal mosque
Hundreds of Jews form ‘rings of peace’ at Toronto mosques
Jews to form protective ‘rings of peace’ around GTA mosques
Marc Chagall legacy presented in new Montreal exhibit
What Jews can learn from the Super Bowl
Mosque attack makes Jewish-Muslim art project especially powerful
Trudeau should use Israel embassy issue strategically
The powerhouse women of Canadian Jewish Congress
White House neglects Jewish and global lessons of Shoah
The Shabbat Table: ESTEE KAFRA’S SCOOP ON SHABBOS AND TU B’SHVAT
Jews and cholent: a simmering love affair, Part 1
THE SHABBAT TABLE – SHARING CULINARY HERITAGE THROUGH NOSTALGIC RECIPES
The Shabbat Table: Cooking with your kids
The Shabbat Table: Creative Kosher Classics
Essays explore Mourner’s Kaddish’s mysterious popularity
Film depicts a ‘unique nocturnal world’
Doc looks at rural Ghana’s small Jewish community
Jews and cholent: a simmering love affair, Part 1
Unholy shows religion through eyes of four female characters
Prof organizes reunion of Gibraltar Camp in Jamaica
Jewish history seen in a positive light in Philadelphia
Galapagos feels like Eden
Old goodbyes and new beginnings
The Digital Genizah
The CJN Prize for Young Writers Contest (closed)
JEWISH MUSIC WEEK 2016 (closed)
British Yiddish and Kiddush Contest (Closed)
Mensch on a Bench Contest (Closed)
Sleeping Beauty on Ice Contest (closed)
Toronto Chanukah Greetings
Montreal Chanukah Greetings
Celebrations
Weddings ETC
Rosh Hashanah Greetings
Plaidoyer pour les droits des animaux
La culture québécoise célébrée dans les écoles juives
Élie Abitbol un grand leader rassembleur
Le PQ courtise les communautés culturelles
‘La Conférence de Paris va exacerber la haine d’Israël’
Jews stand with Muslim neighbours at Montreal mosque
Janice Arnold, Staff Reporter
February 3, 2017
Hundreds of Jews form ‘rings of peace’ at Toronto mosques
Paul Lungen, Staff Reporter
February 3, 2017
What Jews can learn from the Super Bowl
Rabbi Adam Cutler and Rabbi Adam Scheier
February 2, 2017
Toronto-born jazz drummer to play at The Rex
Ruth Schweitzer
February 3, 2017
A jazz drummer and composer who grew up in Toronto will make a rare appearance in Toronto on Feb. 8 and 9.
Your daily spiel for Friday, Feb. 3
Jodie Shupac, Online Editor
February 3, 2017
Today's spiel includes: Jews in GTA in solidarity with Muslims, woman called "dirty Jew" on Manhattan subway and Sheryl Sandberg donates to Planned Parenthood.
Vegan food front and centre at Shoresh event
Barbara Silverstein
February 2, 2017
At Shoresh's annual event, people mingled and fressed on vegan dishes provided by 20 food and beverage sponsors.
Demonstrators brave cold to show support for mosque
Barbara Silverstein
February 4, 2017
Bitter cold weather did not deter a large interfaith group of Christians and Jews from gathering outdoors and forming a symbolic ring of peace around a downtown Toronto mosque.
Jews to form protective ‘rings of peace’ around GTA mosques
February 2, 2017
Marc Chagall legacy presented in new Montreal exhibit
February 2, 2017
Jewish agencies to represent Jews with disabilities in Parliament
February 1, 2017
Dwindling affordability puts day schools at crossroads
February 1, 2017
Mosque attack makes Jewish-Muslim art project especially powerful
Evelyn Tauben
February 2, 2017
Trudeau should use Israel embassy issue strategically
February 2, 2017
The powerhouse women of Canadian Jewish Congress
February 2, 2017
White House neglects Jewish and global lessons of Shoah
February 1, 2017
Prof organizes reunion of Gibraltar Camp in Jamaica
Kathryn Kates
January 22, 2017
Jewish history seen in a positive light in Philadelphia
January 17, 2017
Galapagos feels like Eden
January 15, 2017
Old goodbyes and new beginnings
January 12, 2017
Essays explore Mourner’s Kaddish’s mysterious popularity
Martin Lockshin
February 5, 2017
Strangely, the Mourner’s Kaddish makes no reference to death, dying, mortality, sadness, life after death, bereavement or the precariousness of the human condition.
Film depicts a ‘unique nocturnal world’
February 2, 2017
Doc looks at rural Ghana’s small Jewish community
February 2, 2017
Jews and cholent: a simmering love affair, Part 1
January 30, 2017
Reitman’s Workin’ Moms a reminder – to all – to love...
January 27, 2017
X