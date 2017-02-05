February 5, 2017 - 9 Shvat 5777

Toronto-born jazz drummer to play at The Rex

Ruth Schweitzer -
A jazz drummer and composer who grew up in Toronto will make a rare appearance in Toronto on Feb. 8 and 9.

Your daily spiel for Friday, Feb. 3

Jodie Shupac, Online Editor -
Today's spiel includes: Jews in GTA in solidarity with Muslims, woman called "dirty Jew" on Manhattan subway and Sheryl Sandberg donates to Planned Parenthood.

Vegan food front and centre at Shoresh event

Barbara Silverstein -
At Shoresh's annual event, people mingled and fressed on vegan dishes provided by 20 food and beverage sponsors.

Demonstrators brave cold to show support for mosque

Barbara Silverstein -
Bitter cold weather did not deter a large interfaith group of Christians and Jews from gathering outdoors and forming a symbolic ring of peace around a downtown Toronto mosque.
Jews to form protective ‘rings of peace’ around GTA mosques

Marc Chagall legacy presented in new Montreal exhibit

Jewish agencies to represent Jews with disabilities in Parliament

Dwindling affordability puts day schools at crossroads

Essays explore Mourner’s Kaddish’s mysterious popularity

Martin Lockshin -
Strangely, the Mourner’s Kaddish makes no reference to death, dying, mortality, sadness, life after death, bereavement or the precariousness of the human condition.

Film depicts a ‘unique nocturnal world’

Doc looks at rural Ghana’s small Jewish community

Jews and cholent: a simmering love affair, Part 1

Reitman’s Workin’ Moms a reminder – to all – to love...

