January 26, 2017 - 28 Tevet 5777

Your daily spiel for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Jodie Shupac, Online Editor -
A chicken in every pot (but late), Michael Landsberg talks depression, Israeli soldiers smoke too much and Algemeiner reporter says New York Times worse than Al Jazeera on Israel coverage.

The Jews of Santa Maria di Leuca

Ron Csillag -
A Toronto interior design consultant is among a small group of Jews who were born in this small Italian town, featured in the film Shores of Light

Prof organizes reunion of Gibraltar Camp in Jamaica

Kathryn Kates -
Diana Cooper-Clark brought together survivors and families of Jews who were evacuated from Europe to the camp in Jamaica

Bar mitzvah boy donates musical instruments to hospital

Shlomo Kapustin -
For his bar mitzvah, Daniel Rubinoff donated $1,000 worth of musical instruments to Toronto’s Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

Remembering a hellish year in Auschwitz

UCC teacher creates non-denominational Holocaust tour

Trump calls phone call with Netanyahu ‘very nice’

Two Jews of colour make U.S. ‘Faith Leaders to Watch’ list

Galapagos feels like Eden

Old goodbyes and new beginnings

The Digital Genizah

Baycrest mural

Mural at Baycrest makes old feel young again

Jodie Shupac, Online Editor -
The Intergenerational Mural Project, installed at Baycrest, united all sections of the facility, as well as young people in the community.

The books that got away: Leonard Cohen in the ’70s

Jews in Salonica, Jews in Shanghai: Book reviews

New Israeli show Fauda is gripping, gritty and sexy

A Canadian artist’s Negev collection

