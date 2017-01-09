CLOSE
January 9, 2017 - 11 Tevet 5777
News
Nazi-hunting journalist was ‘passionate defender of the Jewish community’
Four IDF soldiers killed, 15 wounded in east Jerusalem truck attack
Winnipeg couple gets gift-wrapped hate message
Does being a traditional Jew have to mean living in debt?
Canadian policy remains unchanged after UNSC resolution fallout
Perspectives
Letters to the editor (Dec. 29 issue)
Adam Minsky, new Toronto UJA CEO, outlines strategic vision
My return to Cremona’s DP camp
Four views on Obama, Kerry and the UNSC settlement resolution
Palestinian rejectionism remains core barrier to peace
Food
THE SHABBAT TABLE: SLOW COOKER FAMILY FAVOURITES
The Shabbat Table: good food with friends on the challah-days
The Shabbat Table: Retro recipes for your grandma
The Baker In Me: a baking bible
Why latkes? It’s a tradition!
‘We did not talk, we read,’ Avid Reader Robert Gottlieb
Drumlevich’s last dance
Designer makes her mark with plus-size clothing
Book helps readers learn the facts about Israel’s history
Leonard Cohen memorabilia auction raises funds for Maimonides
For the Love of Latkes
The high-flying bootlegger and builder of the 1920s
Canadian Magen David Adom celebrates 40th anniversary
Parents enthusiastic about PJ Library
Henri Lustiger Thaler: Survivors’ descendants reshape the narrative of the Shoah
Toronto Chanukah Greetings
Montreal Chanukah Greetings
Celebrations
Weddings ETC
Rosh Hashanah Greetings
Français
Une entrevue avec l’Ambassadeur Yehuda Lancry
Joseph Elfassi publie son premier roman
Une entrevue avec le chercheur Yoshua Bengio
La Communauté sépharade table sur le vivre ensemble
Donald Trump le premier choix de Netanyahou?
Adam Minsky, new Toronto UJA CEO, outlines strategic vision
Paul Lungen, Staff Reporter
-
January 9, 2017
0
Four IDF soldiers killed, 15 wounded in east Jerusalem truck attack
JTA
-
January 8, 2017
1
Canadian policy remains unchanged after UNSC resolution fallout
Ron Csillag, Staff Reporter
-
January 5, 2017
0
Your Daily Spiel for Monday, Jan. 9
Jodie Shupac, Online Editor
-
January 9, 2017
0
Jewish wins at the Golden Globes, Muslim teen helps catch Orthodox woman's assailant, Kushner and Trump financial ties to Chabad and more Bibi revelations
Nazi-hunting journalist was ‘passionate defender of the Jewish community’
Ron Csillag, Staff Reporter
-
January 8, 2017
0
Sol Littman, a former Jewish communal professional who tracked Nazi war criminals and once served as a top editor at The CJN, died Jan. 2 at his home in Tucson, Ariz., at age 96
Former Manitoba Jewish cabinet minister turns 100
Myron Love, Prairies Correspondent
-
January 6, 2017
2
Saul Cherniack, former Manitoba finance minister and deputy premier, turns 100, celebrates rich history in Winnipeg Jewish community
Winnipeg couple gets gift-wrapped hate message
Myron Love, Prairies Correspondent
-
January 5, 2017
0
An interfaith couple in a trendy inner-city area of Winnipeg came home late on New Year’s Eve to find a rock painted with anti-Semitic slurs left on their doorstep
Sex addiction is real, treatable: Chabad
January 5, 2017
Canadian Jewish groups downplay ‘worst campuses’ ranking
January 4, 2017
New Trump-Kushner mansion seems alright
January 4, 2017
Govt. must implement egalitarian prayer section: Masorti leader
January 3, 2017
Letters to the editor (Dec. 29 issue)
CJN Staff
-
January 9, 2017
0
My return to Cremona’s DP camp
January 6, 2017
Four views on Obama, Kerry and the UNSC settlement resolution
January 5, 2017
Palestinian rejectionism remains core barrier to peace
January 5, 2017
For the Love of Latkes
Mark Mietkiewicz
-
December 19, 2016
0
The high-flying bootlegger and builder of the 1920s
December 18, 2016
Canadian Magen David Adom celebrates 40th anniversary
December 15, 2016
Parents enthusiastic about PJ Library
December 14, 2016
‘We did not talk, we read,’ Avid Reader Robert Gottlieb
Celine Kessler
-
January 6, 2017
0
In his recent memoir, Avid Reader, publisher and editor Robert Gottlieb describes how his love of books and reading led him to a long and satisfying career
Drumlevich’s last dance
January 6, 2017
Designer makes her mark with plus-size clothing
December 21, 2016
Book helps readers learn the facts about Israel’s history
December 20, 2016
Leonard Cohen memorabilia auction raises funds for Maimonides
December 19, 2016
