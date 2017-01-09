Active Media – Amica Fall 2016 Campaign
January 9, 2017 - 11 Tevet 5777

Trending

Your Daily Spiel for Monday, Jan. 9

Jodie Shupac, Online Editor -
0
Jewish wins at the Golden Globes, Muslim teen helps catch Orthodox woman's assailant, Kushner and Trump financial ties to Chabad and more Bibi revelations
Sol Littman

Nazi-hunting journalist was ‘passionate defender of the Jewish community’

Ron Csillag, Staff Reporter -
0
Sol Littman, a former Jewish communal professional who tracked Nazi war criminals and once served as a top editor at The CJN, died Jan. 2 at his home in Tucson, Ariz., at age 96

Former Manitoba Jewish cabinet minister turns 100

Myron Love, Prairies Correspondent -
2
Saul Cherniack, former Manitoba finance minister and deputy premier, turns 100, celebrates rich history in Winnipeg Jewish community

News

anti-Semitic rock

Winnipeg couple gets gift-wrapped hate message

Myron Love, Prairies Correspondent -
0
An interfaith couple in a trendy inner-city area of Winnipeg came home late on New Year’s Eve to find a rock painted with anti-Semitic slurs left on their doorstep

Sex addiction is real, treatable: Chabad

McGill University

Canadian Jewish groups downplay ‘worst campuses’ ranking

New Trump-Kushner mansion seems alright

Govt. must implement egalitarian prayer section: Masorti leader

Load more
Food Ideas small
Mazel Tov small
CJN Media Kit

Perspectives

Living Jewish

Culture

‘We did not talk, we read,’ Avid Reader Robert Gottlieb

Celine Kessler -
0
In his recent memoir, Avid Reader, publisher and editor Robert Gottlieb describes how his love of books and reading led him to a long and satisfying career

Drumlevich’s last dance

Designer makes her mark with plus-size clothing

Book helps readers learn the facts about Israel’s history

Cantor Gideon Zelermyer and the Congregation Shaar Hashomayim choir

Leonard Cohen memorabilia auction raises funds for Maimonides

Load more
Newsletter sign-up
Food Ideas small
Mazel Tov small
Food Ideas small
CIJA Grassroots
Holy Blossom Scholar
Artz Axentz banner ad
Shalom Hartman Collaborative Lecture Series 300×250

Shabbat Times

Toronto

Montreal


Other

Featured Video

Israeli Source
Peerless Trave Nov 1 – Nov 11
The award-winning Canadian Jewish News (CJN) is Canada’s largest, weekly Jewish newspaper with an audited circulation of nearly 32,000 and read by more than 100,000 people each week.
© Copyright 2016 Canadian Jewish News
X