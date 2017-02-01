Canadian Cancer Society Campaign leaderboard
February 1, 2017 - 5 Shvat 5777

Police evacuating Amona outposts met by hundreds of protesters

Police and security officers evacuating homes in the West Bank outpost of Amona were greeted by hundreds of activists, including some throwing stones.
Your daily spiel for Wednesday, Feb. 1

In today's spiel: First LGBTQ Birthright trip in Canada, Ben-Dat on Abbas's hypocrisy, Supreme Court nomination dividing Jews and Amy Schumer defends cousin Chuck.

Unholy shows religion through eyes of four female characters

Unholy features four smart women debating the question on whether women should abandon religion.

Your Ward News winter 2017

Police investigate anti-Semitic paper Your Ward News – again

Toronto police are again investigating Your Ward News for potential hate crimes, but a Thorncliffe Park resident who was one of the first to urge Canada Post to stop delivering the publication doesn’t believe criminal charges will result.
A poster being put up by an unidentified people near Westmount Square.

BDS group sues City of Montreal over poster removal

heschel social justice award

Heschel school challenges parochialism with social justice award

wall

Canadian Jews condemn Trump’s immigration orders

Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec

Jewish groups express horror at Quebec City mosque shooting

cholent

Jews and cholent: a simmering love affair, Part 1

More than just a hearty stew, cholent offers clues about Jewish law, history and the migration of Jews around the world.
Workin' Moms

Reitman’s Workin’ Moms a reminder – to all – to love...

Iconic producer reflects on anti-Semitism and career

Schitt’s Creek is classic Jewish fish-out-of-water tale

The Jews of Santa Maria di Leuca

