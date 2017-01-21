Canadian Cancer Society Campaign leaderboard
January 21, 2017 - 23 Tevet 5777

Kellie Leitch

‘No light between Harper’s commitment to Israel and [mine]’: Kellie Leitch

Ron Csillag -
Most of the 14 federal Conservative leadership candidates have expressed strong support for Israel and condemned recent events involving the U.S. and the UN.

Your daily spiel for Friday, Jan. 20

Jodie Shupac, Online Editor -
Millennials and galas, Bibi's friend Trump, a different kind of prayer for the new president and Holocaust selfies skewered.

Chabad hopes billboards will hasten coming of Mashiach

Sheri Shefa, Staff Reporter -
Since December, Chabad has erected 75 billboards in Toronto encouraging acts of kindness as way to hasten Mashiach.

Peace in Israel unlikely under Trump: Panelists

Shlomo Kapustin -
In a panel at Beth Tikvah Synagogue, Mark Dubowitz and Michael Doran warn U.S. embassy should be the least of Israel's Trump-era concerns.

Windsor men gather to eat many briskets, ‘kibbitz and kvetch’

At least 25 U.S. Jewish institutions targeted by bomb threats

Joe Oliver

Joe Oliver loses Ontario PC bid to Roman Baber

Academics reject Israel boycott at MLA conference

CJN Media Kit

Galapagos feels like Eden

Old goodbyes and new beginnings

The Digital Genizah

Baycrest mural

Mural at Baycrest makes old feel young again

Jodie Shupac, Online Editor -
The Intergenerational Mural Project, installed at Baycrest, united all sections of the facility, as well as young people in the community.

The books that got away: Leonard Cohen in the ’70s

Jews in Salonica, Jews in Shanghai: Book reviews

New Israeli show Fauda is gripping, gritty and sexy

A Canadian artist’s Negev collection

