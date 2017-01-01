Active Media – Amica Fall 2016 Campaign
January 1, 2017 - 3 Tevet 5777

Challah bread

The Shabbat Table: good food with friends on the challah-days

Norene Gilletz -
Chanukah celebrations started earlier this year, because many people are out of town for winter break. Here are some great recipes to feed a large crowd.
Vera Schiff and Avi Benlolo

Holocaust survivors urge world to intervene in Aleppo

Sheri Shefa, Staff Reporter -
Five Holocaust survivors joined Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies president and CEO Avi Benlolo to call on the international community to put an end to atrocities in Aleppo

Designer makes her mark with plus-size clothing

Amy Grief -
Toronto-born designer launches plus-size clothing line

El Al plane WIKI COMMONS PHOTO

El Al plane air scare ends with safe return to Toronto

CJN Staff -
An El Al flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing 50 minutes after takeoff after an engine fire forced it to return to Pearson airport Dec. 20
Ryerson University Student Learning Centre

Holocaust education motion passes at Ryerson University

28 per cent of Canadians harbour negative views of Muslims versus nine per cent for Jews.

Negative feeling about Jews, Muslims highest in Quebec: poll

Andy Petrowski

Integrity watchdog to probe councillor who posted anti-Semitic tweet

A poster being put up by an unidentified people near Westmount Square.

Elections official raps Montreal for removing anti-Israel posters

