January 29, 2017 - 2 Shvat 5777
Universities can help prevent another Shoah, Ryerson event told
Ex-Montreal mayor Applebaum found guilty of corruption
Canadian Jews mobilize to help Yazidi refugees
Winnipeg doctor says he was fired for anti-Israel views
Does evangelical support for Israel have a dark side?
Perspectives
Remembering our father David, a survivor, and his zest for life
Toronto needs a pluralistic community mikvah
Yes, Trump can have a Jewish daughter and be anti-Semitic
Happiness cannot be the ultimate goal for Jews
The heaviness of carrying unwanted weight
Food
THE SHABBAT TABLE – SHARING CULINARY HERITAGE THROUGH NOSTALGIC RECIPES
The Shabbat Table: Cooking with your kids
The Shabbat Table: Creative Kosher Classics
The eternal question: Montreal or New York Bagels?
THE SHABBAT TABLE: SLOW COOKER FAMILY FAVOURITES
A dreamy landscape of a young writer’s Auschwitz
Israeli-Canadian singer to give rare performance in Toronto
Reitman’s Workin’ Moms a reminder – to all – to love yourself
Iconic producer reflects on anti-Semitism and career
Schitt’s Creek is classic Jewish fish-out-of-water tale
Prof organizes reunion of Gibraltar Camp in Jamaica
Jewish history seen in a positive light in Philadelphia
Galapagos feels like Eden
Old goodbyes and new beginnings
The Digital Genizah
The CJN Prize for Young Writers Contest (closed)
JEWISH MUSIC WEEK 2016 (closed)
British Yiddish and Kiddush Contest (Closed)
Mensch on a Bench Contest (Closed)
Sleeping Beauty on Ice Contest (closed)
Toronto Chanukah Greetings
Montreal Chanukah Greetings
Celebrations
Weddings ETC
Rosh Hashanah Greetings
La culture québécoise célébrée dans les écoles juives
Élie Abitbol un grand leader rassembleur
Le PQ courtise les communautés culturelles
‘La Conférence de Paris va exacerber la haine d’Israël’
Des entrepreneurs sépharades très inspirants
Reitman’s Workin’ Moms a reminder – to all – to love yourself
David Silverberg
-
January 27, 2017
0
Ex-Montreal mayor Applebaum found guilty of corruption
Janice Arnold, Staff Reporter
-
January 27, 2017
1
Does evangelical support for Israel have a dark side?
Ron Csillag
-
January 26, 2017
1
A dreamy landscape of a young writer’s Auschwitz
Norman Ravvin
-
January 29, 2017
0
Mischling has at its core the story of twin girls, Stasha and Pearl, who arrive at Auschwitz in 1944 and remain trapped by Mengele’s experiments until the Russian liberation of the camp.
Israeli-Canadian singer to give rare performance in Toronto
Ruth Schweitzer
-
January 29, 2017
0
Susan Devor Cogan was part of a duo whose early hit songs, recorded more than four decades ago, still get airplay on Israel’s radio and television stations
Your daily spiel for Friday, Jan. 27
Jodie Shupac, Online Editor
-
January 27, 2017
0
Former Montreal mayor found guilty of corruption-related charges, Canadian Jews helping Yazidi refugees, Madeleine Albright and Mayim Bialik say they'll register as Muslims if need be and Israeli cancels the "Yolocaust."
Universities can help prevent another Shoah, Ryerson event told
Ron Csillag, Staff Reporter
-
January 29, 2017
1
Two months after students staged a walkout that blocked a vote to commemorate Holocaust Education Week, Ryerson University was the scene of an event on what can be learned from the Shoah.
Winnipeg doctor says he was fired for anti-Israel views
January 26, 2017
Canadian Catholic bishops denounce Israeli ‘occupation’
January 26, 2017
Bar mitzvah boy donates musical instruments to hospital
January 25, 2017
Remembering a hellish year in Auschwitz
January 25, 2017
Remembering our father David, a survivor, and his zest for life
Marylyn Dahan and Shirley Schapira
-
January 27, 2017
0
Toronto needs a pluralistic community mikvah
January 27, 2017
Yes, Trump can have a Jewish daughter and be anti-Semitic
January 27, 2017
Happiness cannot be the ultimate goal for Jews
January 27, 2017
Jewish history seen in a positive light in Philadelphia
Michael Stavsky
-
January 17, 2017
1
Galapagos feels like Eden
January 15, 2017
Old goodbyes and new beginnings
January 12, 2017
The Digital Genizah
December 29, 2016
Iconic producer reflects on anti-Semitism and career
Ieden Wall
-
January 27, 2017
0
Robert Lantos was the first – and probably the last – big movie producer to bring Hollywood power and panache north of the border.
Schitt’s Creek is classic Jewish fish-out-of-water tale
January 25, 2017
Mural at Baycrest makes old feel young again
January 20, 2017
The books that got away: Leonard Cohen in the ’70s
January 20, 2017
Jews in Salonica, Jews in Shanghai: Book reviews
January 19, 2017
Shabbat Times
Toronto
Montreal
Other
+ Vancouver
+ Ottawa
+ Winnipeg
+ Calgary
+ Halifax
X