January 29, 2017 - 2 Shvat 5777

A dreamy landscape of a young writer’s Auschwitz

Norman Ravvin -
Mischling has at its core the story of twin girls, Stasha and Pearl, who arrive at Auschwitz in 1944 and remain trapped by Mengele’s experiments until the Russian liberation of the camp.

Israeli-Canadian singer to give rare performance in Toronto

Ruth Schweitzer -
Susan Devor Cogan was part of a duo whose early hit songs, recorded more than four decades ago, still get airplay on Israel’s radio and television stations
Your daily spiel for Friday, Jan. 27

Jodie Shupac, Online Editor -
Former Montreal mayor found guilty of corruption-related charges, Canadian Jews helping Yazidi refugees, Madeleine Albright and Mayim Bialik say they'll register as Muslims if need be and Israeli cancels the "Yolocaust."

Universities can help prevent another Shoah, Ryerson event told

Ron Csillag, Staff Reporter -
Two months after students staged a walkout that blocked a vote to commemorate Holocaust Education Week, Ryerson University was the scene of an event on what can be learned from the Shoah.
Winnipeg doctor says he was fired for anti-Israel views

Canadian Catholic bishops denounce Israeli ‘occupation’

Bar mitzvah boy donates musical instruments to hospital

Remembering a hellish year in Auschwitz

Galapagos feels like Eden

Old goodbyes and new beginnings

The Digital Genizah

Iconic producer reflects on anti-Semitism and career

Ieden Wall -
Robert Lantos was the first – and probably the last – big movie producer to bring Hollywood power and panache north of the border.

Schitt’s Creek is classic Jewish fish-out-of-water tale

Mural at Baycrest makes old feel young again

The books that got away: Leonard Cohen in the ’70s

Jews in Salonica, Jews in Shanghai: Book reviews

