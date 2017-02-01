CLOSE
February 1, 2017 - 5 Shvat 5777
News
Police evacuating Amona outposts met by hundreds of protesters
Dwindling affordability puts day schools at crossroads
Police investigate anti-Semitic paper Your Ward News – again
B.C. school rescinds ban against Israeli students
Birthright Israel launches first-ever Canadian LGBTQ trip
Perspectives
Won’t you be my (Jewish) neighbour?
Why, as a woman and a Jew, I marched
Pope silent as Abbas denies Jewish history in Jerusalem
Canadian Jews have particular responsibility in Trump’s America
Remembering our father David, a survivor, and his zest for life
Food
Jews and cholent: a simmering love affair, Part 1
THE SHABBAT TABLE – SHARING CULINARY HERITAGE THROUGH NOSTALGIC RECIPES
The Shabbat Table: Cooking with your kids
The Shabbat Table: Creative Kosher Classics
The eternal question: Montreal or New York Bagels?
Jews and cholent: a simmering love affair, Part 1
Unholy shows religion through eyes of four female characters
A dreamy landscape of a young writer’s Auschwitz
Israeli-Canadian singer to give rare performance in Toronto
Reitman’s Workin’ Moms a reminder – to all – to love yourself
Living Jewish
Prof organizes reunion of Gibraltar Camp in Jamaica
Jewish history seen in a positive light in Philadelphia
Galapagos feels like Eden
Old goodbyes and new beginnings
The Digital Genizah
Events
The CJN Prize for Young Writers Contest (closed)
JEWISH MUSIC WEEK 2016 (closed)
British Yiddish and Kiddush Contest (Closed)
Mensch on a Bench Contest (Closed)
Sleeping Beauty on Ice Contest (closed)
Toronto Chanukah Greetings
Montreal Chanukah Greetings
Celebrations
Weddings ETC
Rosh Hashanah Greetings
Français
La culture québécoise célébrée dans les écoles juives
Élie Abitbol un grand leader rassembleur
Le PQ courtise les communautés culturelles
‘La Conférence de Paris va exacerber la haine d’Israël’
Des entrepreneurs sépharades très inspirants
Dwindling affordability puts day schools at crossroads
Lila Sarick, Staff Reporter
-
February 1, 2017
0
B.C. school rescinds ban against Israeli students
Lauren Kramer, Pacific Correspondent
-
February 1, 2017
0
Why, as a woman and a Jew, I marched
Sara Horowitz
-
January 31, 2017
7
Police evacuating Amona outposts met by hundreds of protesters
JTA
-
February 1, 2017
0
Police and security officers evacuating homes in the West Bank outpost of Amona were greeted by hundreds of activists, including some throwing stones.
Your daily spiel for Wednesday, Feb. 1
Jodie Shupac, Online Editor
-
February 1, 2017
0
In today's spiel: First LGBTQ Birthright trip in Canada, Ben-Dat on Abbas's hypocrisy, Supreme Court nomination dividing Jews and Amy Schumer defends cousin Chuck.
Unholy shows religion through eyes of four female characters
Dorothy Lichtblau
-
January 30, 2017
0
Unholy features four smart women debating the question on whether women should abandon religion.
Police investigate anti-Semitic paper Your Ward News – again
Paul Lungen, Staff Reporter
-
February 1, 2017
0
Toronto police are again investigating Your Ward News for potential hate crimes, but a Thorncliffe Park resident who was one of the first to urge Canada Post to stop delivering the publication doesn’t believe criminal charges will result.
BDS group sues City of Montreal over poster removal
January 31, 2017
Heschel school challenges parochialism with social justice award
January 30, 2017
Canadian Jews condemn Trump’s immigration orders
January 30, 2017
Jewish groups express horror at Quebec City mosque shooting
January 30, 2017
Won’t you be my (Jewish) neighbour?
Michael Taube
-
February 1, 2017
0
Pope silent as Abbas denies Jewish history in Jerusalem
January 31, 2017
Canadian Jews have particular responsibility in Trump’s America
January 30, 2017
Remembering our father David, a survivor, and his zest for life
January 27, 2017
Prof organizes reunion of Gibraltar Camp in Jamaica
Kathryn Kates
-
January 22, 2017
0
Jewish history seen in a positive light in Philadelphia
January 17, 2017
Galapagos feels like Eden
January 15, 2017
Old goodbyes and new beginnings
January 12, 2017
Jews and cholent: a simmering love affair, Part 1
Mark Mietkiewicz
-
January 30, 2017
0
More than just a hearty stew, cholent offers clues about Jewish law, history and the migration of Jews around the world.
Reitman’s Workin’ Moms a reminder – to all – to love...
January 27, 2017
Iconic producer reflects on anti-Semitism and career
January 27, 2017
Schitt’s Creek is classic Jewish fish-out-of-water tale
January 25, 2017
The Jews of Santa Maria di Leuca
January 23, 2017
The award-winning Canadian Jewish News (CJN) is Canada's largest, weekly Jewish newspaper with an audited circulation of nearly 32,000 and read by more than 100,000 people each week.
© Copyright 2016 Canadian Jewish News
