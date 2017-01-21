CLOSE
January 21, 2017 - 23 Tevet 5777
Peace in Israel unlikely under Trump: Panelists
Will millennials even go to (charity) galas?
Windsor men gather to eat many briskets, ‘kibbitz and kvetch’
At least 25 U.S. Jewish institutions targeted by bomb threats
Joe Oliver loses Ontario PC bid to Roman Baber
Perspectives
Addiction is undeniably a Jewish problem, too – So how do we confront it?
Bernie Farber: Rabbi Hier to pray for Jews at Trump inauguration disgraceful
Quit calling yourself a (Holocaust) survivor
Letters to the editor (Dec. 29 issue)
My return to Cremona’s DP camp
Food
The Shabbat Table: Cooking with your kids
The Shabbat Table: Creative Kosher Classics
The eternal question: Montreal or New York Bagels?
THE SHABBAT TABLE: SLOW COOKER FAMILY FAVOURITES
The Shabbat Table: good food with friends on the challah-days
Culture
Mural at Baycrest makes old feel young again
The books that got away: Leonard Cohen in the ’70s
Jews in Salonica, Jews in Shanghai: Book reviews
New Israeli show Fauda is gripping, gritty and sexy
A Canadian artist’s Negev collection
Living Jewish
Jewish history seen in a positive light in Philadelphia
Galapagos feels like Eden
Old goodbyes and new beginnings
The Digital Genizah
For the Love of Latkes
Events
The CJN Prize for Young Writers Contest (closed)
JEWISH MUSIC WEEK 2016 (closed)
British Yiddish and Kiddush Contest (Closed)
Mensch on a Bench Contest (Closed)
Sleeping Beauty on Ice Contest (closed)
Toronto Chanukah Greetings
Montreal Chanukah Greetings
Celebrations
Weddings ETC
Rosh Hashanah Greetings
Français
Le PQ courtise les communautés culturelles
‘La Conférence de Paris va exacerber la haine d’Israël’
Des entrepreneurs sépharades très inspirants
Une entrevue avec l’Ambassadeur Yehuda Lancry
Joseph Elfassi publie son premier roman
Two Jews of colour make U.S. ‘Faith Leaders to Watch’ list
JTA
January 20, 2017
What to say (and not to say) to a divorcee
Daniella English
January 19, 2017
Will millennials even go to (charity) galas?
Sheri Shefa, Staff Reporter
January 19, 2017
‘No light between Harper’s commitment to Israel and [mine]’: Kellie Leitch
Ron Csillag
January 20, 2017
Most of the 14 federal Conservative leadership candidates have expressed strong support for Israel and condemned recent events involving the U.S. and the UN.
Your daily spiel for Friday, Jan. 20
Jodie Shupac, Online Editor
-
January 20, 2017
0
Millennials and galas, Bibi's friend Trump, a different kind of prayer for the new president and Holocaust selfies skewered.
Chabad hopes billboards will hasten coming of Mashiach
Sheri Shefa, Staff Reporter
-
January 18, 2017
2
Since December, Chabad has erected 75 billboards in Toronto encouraging acts of kindness as way to hasten Mashiach.
Peace in Israel unlikely under Trump: Panelists
Shlomo Kapustin
-
January 19, 2017
1
In a panel at Beth Tikvah Synagogue, Mark Dubowitz and Michael Doran warn U.S. embassy should be the least of Israel's Trump-era concerns.
Windsor men gather to eat many briskets, ‘kibbitz and kvetch’
January 19, 2017
At least 25 U.S. Jewish institutions targeted by bomb threats
January 18, 2017
Joe Oliver loses Ontario PC bid to Roman Baber
January 16, 2017
Academics reject Israel boycott at MLA conference
January 12, 2017
Addiction is undeniably a Jewish problem, too – So how do...
CJN Staff
January 12, 2017
Bernie Farber: Rabbi Hier to pray for Jews at Trump inauguration...
January 12, 2017
Quit calling yourself a (Holocaust) survivor
January 10, 2017
Letters to the editor (Dec. 29 issue)
January 9, 2017
Jewish history seen in a positive light in Philadelphia
Michael Stavsky
-
January 17, 2017
1
Galapagos feels like Eden
January 15, 2017
Old goodbyes and new beginnings
January 12, 2017
The Digital Genizah
December 29, 2016
Mural at Baycrest makes old feel young again
Jodie Shupac, Online Editor
-
January 20, 2017
0
The Intergenerational Mural Project, installed at Baycrest, united all sections of the facility, as well as young people in the community.
The books that got away: Leonard Cohen in the ’70s
January 20, 2017
Jews in Salonica, Jews in Shanghai: Book reviews
January 19, 2017
New Israeli show Fauda is gripping, gritty and sexy
January 18, 2017
A Canadian artist’s Negev collection
January 14, 2017
X