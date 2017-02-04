February 4, 2017 - 8 Shvat 5777

Toronto-born jazz drummer to play at The Rex

Ruth Schweitzer -
A jazz drummer and composer who grew up in Toronto will make a rare appearance in Toronto on Feb. 8 and 9.

Your daily spiel for Friday, Feb. 3

Jodie Shupac, Online Editor -
Today's spiel includes: Jews in GTA in solidarity with Muslims, woman called "dirty Jew" on Manhattan subway and Sheryl Sandberg donates to Planned Parenthood.

Vegan food front and centre at Shoresh event

Barbara Silverstein -
At Shoresh's annual event, people mingled and fressed on vegan dishes provided by 20 food and beverage sponsors.

Oslo synagogue

Jews to form protective ‘rings of peace’ around GTA mosques

Paul Lungen, Staff Reporter -
On Friday, Feb. 3, hundreds of Jews, Christians and others expected to surround seven Toronto-area mosques in a show of support in the aftermath of the Quebec City.
Chagall

Marc Chagall legacy presented in new Montreal exhibit

disability

Jewish agencies to represent Jews with disabilities in Parliament

crossroads

Dwindling affordability puts day schools at crossroads

Your Ward News winter 2017

Police investigate anti-Semitic paper Your Ward News – again

Film depicts a ‘unique nocturnal world’

Heather Solomon -
Ex-Bialik students have co-written and co-produced Nocturne, an urban fairy tale for adults.

Doc looks at rural Ghana’s small Jewish community

cholent

Jews and cholent: a simmering love affair, Part 1

Workin' Moms

Reitman’s Workin’ Moms a reminder – to all – to love...

Iconic producer reflects on anti-Semitism and career

